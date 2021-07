ITS Logistics LLC, a third-party logistics company, announced plans to locate new operations in Boone County, creating up to 199 new jobs by the end of 2024. “As the Crossroads of America, we are perfectly positioned to help companies reach customers across the Midwest, across the country and around the globe,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “We will continue to deliver on our commitment to cultivating a pro-growth business environment, so companies like ITS Logistics can continue driving their business forward in all corners of our state.”