New York Mayoral Race: Polls Close But Final Results May Not Come Out Until July
Polls have closed in NYC's first ranked-choice mayoral election. Voters may have to wait for weeks for the results. New York City Democrats picked their candidates for mayor on Tuesday. The primary race is regarded as an indicator of how voters balance priorities involving police reform and crime. The diverse field also entails the possibility of New York City sending its second African-American candidate or its first woman candidate into the office of the mayor.www.hngn.com