Youth baseball academies are rising, so where is ours?
Congratulations: the Miami Marlins last week kept a promise to invest in player development when they broke ground on a youth baseball academy. They’ll have 35-plus acres, three playing fields, four covered battling cage tunnels, six covered sets of pitching mounds, a two-story administration building with dining hall, chapel, 4,800-square-foot weight room, four classrooms with a computer lab, a residential complex, two players’ lounges and more.www.miamitodaynews.com