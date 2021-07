The 2021 NBA playoffs have been a tale of two postseasons for a couple of former No. 1 overall picks. In the east, Philadelphia's Ben Simmons has gone from 'flawed superstar' to 'internet punchline' following a disastrous performance against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, out west, Deandre Ayton went from 'Guy the Suns drafted instead of Luka Doncic' to 'clutch performer with his own signature play' after his Game 2 alley-oop game-winner vs. the Clippers. Speaking of Ayton's Suns, it's looking increasingly likely that they will have Chris Paul back for Game 3 when things tip-off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.