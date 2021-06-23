Cancel
Public Safety

With Seven Months To Go, Sonora Is More Than Halfway To New Murder Record

By Murphy Woodhouse
Fronteras Desk
 14 days ago

The worsening security situation in neighboring Sonora shows no sign of letting up. In just the first five months of 2021, there were 822 murder victims in the state, just over half the current annual record of 1584 set just last year. The total for the first five months is...

fronterasdesk.org
