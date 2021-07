Following the terrifying news of the partial building collapse near Miami on Thursday, tragedy has also struck in another region of the United States. Early Saturday morning, a hot air balloon ride in New Mexico sadly turned into a fatal accident. According to TMZ, the gondola that was carrying riders through the sky in Albuquerque suddenly detached from the ballon, causing all five of the riders to plummet to the ground. At this time four of the victims in the accident have been pronounced dead, and one is reportedly critically injured.