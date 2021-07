Xiaomi sells a myriad of phones across its various sub-brands, and more often than not they’re very similar devices with only very slight differences in specs. This is the case with Redmi’s latest Note 10S, which is just a tweaked version of the standard Note 10 that we checked out a couple of months back. What that added ‘S’ in the name gets you is a MediaTek processor and a higher-res main camera. But there’s much more to the two devices than what Redmi wants us to see.