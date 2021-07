With all of the latest updates soon to come with iOS 15, it’s easy to overlook that Apple brought some compelling new features into its iOS 14.5 update back in April. While Apple is known to usually shy away from bringing recognizable new features this late in the year, the company in the past few years has mixed up its release strategy after being much criticized concerning incredibly buggy iOS releases. In the article you will learn how to enable new Siri voices after the latest update.