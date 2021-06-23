PINE64 SOQuartz revealed with support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

Set up Raspberry Pi as a central backup server with Syncthing. In this article we assume that you have installed Syncthing on the devices to be backed up as well as on a Raspi with an external hard drive as the central backup computer. The task here is to set up the backup using the example of a data folder that is to be synchronized from a Windows computer to the Backup Raspi. This could be, for example, the “Documents” folder, which contains important files that change frequently. You might as well have your photos, projects, and more backed up. These instructions will also help you if you want to back up data from Linux computers, Macs or smartphones / tablets. The Syncthing web interface used for configuration is always the same. You can also use other hardware than a Raspi as a backup target, for example an old Linux or Windows PC. But consider the power consumption – no normal PC can manage 3 watts in idle mode.