Raspberry Pi: Transform the popular single-board computer into an Adventure Time BMO

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undergraduate student has created a DIY Adventure Time BMO using a Raspberry Pi. According to the Instructables guide, Lazuardi Rinaldi has used a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, a 5-inch touchscreen, a battery pack and several buttons. You can find all the parts and links to them in Rinaldi's Instructables guide.

