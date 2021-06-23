Vwar Rex Pro: A budget smartwatch with an AMOLED display, IP67 certification and 4 GB of storage
The Vwar Rex Pro is a comparatively cheap smartwatch that has plenty going for it. For one, Vwar has included an AMOLED display, which more expensive smartwatches like the TicWatch E3 (affiliate link) lack. Specifically, the Rex Pro's has a 1.39-inch display that resolves at 454 x 454 pixels. The display has a touchscreen layer, but you can also navigate through the smartwatch with its two physical buttons.www.notebookcheck.net