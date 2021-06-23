Vwar Rex Pro: A budget smartwatch with an AMOLED display, IP67 certification and 4 GB of storage

We’re still trying to understand some of the latest changes and upgrades that came with the latest iPad Pro models that launched back in April. These models arrived with more power than expected, as it includes an Apple M1 processor, 16GB RAM, and more, but they can only use 5GB of that RAM due to iPad OS limitations. Whatever the case, it seems that Apple is still looking to improve its most potent iPad models, and the latest rumor suggests that these improvements would arrive in the display department.