The Chicago White Sox will meet the Pittsburgh Pirates at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. The White Sox were wiped out by the Houston Astros in their previous game series. Chicago was beaten in the match last Sunday and ended with a score of 2-8. The team only made 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Jake Lamb homered in the 2nd inning and earned a point followed by a score from Yasmani Grandal. The White Sox are 1st in the AL Central standings with a 43-29 record.