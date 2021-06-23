Feeling warmer Wednesday, then chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Thursday
A few showers and thunderstorms moved through Northeast Michigan Tuesday afternoon, small hail was even reported near Lachine! We have warmer temperatures on the way in, and a change in air mass with particularly cold air above the ground can lead to showery weather. The next storm system is currently way up in western Canada, it will dive toward the southeast and arrive in our area late Thursday.www.wbkb11.com