Bats were hot early thanks to a total of seven home runs, however, the early scoring for the Royals did not last as they fell to the AL East leaders 6-5. Garrett Richards early game struggles continued from last start to tonight. Whit Merrifield started the game off with a single. Then the two-hole, Jorge Soler sent a liner the other way beating the shift giving the Royals first and second with no outs. Carlos Santana followed those singles by sending a towering 424 ft. home run into the Fenway faithful for the early 3-0 lead.