Nazarian wins GOP primary, likely next county court judge; full unofficial election results from around Oswego County
OSWEGO — Phoenix-based attorney Armen Nazarian will be the next Oswego County Court judge barring extraordinary unforeseen circumstances before Election Day in November. The Schroeppel Town Court judge convincingly defeated Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes in the Republican and Conservative party primaries Tuesday. Nazarian, who had the backing of the county Republican and Conservative committees, earned roughly 60 percent of the Republican primary vote, defeating Oakes by a total of 3,980 to 2,609, according to unofficial totals released by the Oswego County Board of Elections Tuesday night.www.oswegocountynewsnow.com