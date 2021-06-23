Grieving family wants Indiana legislators to rethink COVID immunity bills
INDIANAPOLIS — A grandson mourning the death of his grandfather wants Indiana legislators to revisit two laws passed earlier this year that made it more difficult to file civil lawsuits involving COVID-19. Daniel Enlow’s search for answers has only intensified since the death of his grandfather, Edward Rigney, in February. An 83-year-old COPD patient diagnosed with COVID-19, Rigney checked into Eskenazi Hospital just after Christmas.cbs4indy.com