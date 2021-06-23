Mattress Mack Makes $2M Astros World Series Bet; Would Be Record $22M Payout
Houston retail magnate Mattress Mack is back with another major bet that would earn him the highest reported payout in U.S. sports betting history if it hits. 🚨 MATTRESS MACK IS READY TO MAKE HISTORY 🚨 He just placed a $2 MILLION bet on the Houston Astros (+1000) to win the World Series @WilliamHillUS... It would payout $22 MILLION, the largest reported payout in U.S. Sports Betting HISTORY 🤯 https://t.co/z7YfsuxMpP.bleacherreport.com