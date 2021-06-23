Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mattress Mack Makes $2M Astros World Series Bet; Would Be Record $22M Payout

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston retail magnate Mattress Mack is back with another major bet that would earn him the highest reported payout in U.S. sports betting history if it hits. 🚨 MATTRESS MACK IS READY TO MAKE HISTORY 🚨 He just placed a $2 MILLION bet on the Houston Astros (+1000) to win the World Series @WilliamHillUS... It would payout $22 MILLION, the largest reported payout in U.S. Sports Betting HISTORY 🤯 https://t.co/z7YfsuxMpP.

bleacherreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcingvale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Mattress Mack Makes#The Houston Astros#U S Sports Betting#The University Of Houston#Essential Quality#Kentucky Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Mattress Mack places another huge bet on Astros

There's no other way to put this: Mattress Mack likes to gamble. A lot. Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale placed more huge sports bets this week, putting down two separate million-dollar wagers on the Astros to win the World Series at 10-to-1 odds. McIngvale bet $1 million on the Astros through FanDuel Sportsbook and bet another $2 million on the Astros through William Hill Sportsbook.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

2021 Series Preview: Houston Astros @ Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have been a very up and down team in the month of June, alternating series wins and losses as they continue to coast along at the bottom of their division. in the midst of a rebuild, their position and priorities hasn’t changed much since the beginning of the season. Detroit is more a team of the future than one of the present and it doesn’t look like they’ll be doing much threatening of the Indians and White Sox in 2021.
MLBESPN

Mattress Mack bets $3.35 million on Astros for latest promotion

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston furniture store owner known for his giant bets and promotional giveaways, has plunked down more than $3 million on the hometown Astros to win the World Series and says he's not finished yet. On Tuesday, McIngvale placed a $2 million wager on the Astros...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers seek series split vs. Astros

The Detroit Tigers snapped the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak on Saturday. Detroit will try to gain a split of the four-game series on Sunday. Houston won the series opener on Thursday. Following a rainout, the teams split a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, with the Tigers capturing the opener 3-1 and the Astros rallying for 3-2 triumph in the nightcap.
MLBPosted by
92.3 The Fan

Indians Fall to Astros in Series Opener

Jose Altuve hit a grand slam as part of a 3-homer night for Houston, in its first trip to Cleveland since their cheating scandal became public knowledge in November 2019. The Indians dropped a 3rd straight game.
MLBCanton Repository

Astros complete sweep of Cleveland with 4-3 win in 10 innings

CLEVELAND — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat Cleveland 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (51-33) finish up their four-game series with the host Cleveland Indians (42-38) Sunday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Astros vs. Indians odds with MLB picks and predictions. Houston looks to complete a four-game sweep...
MLBlindyssports.com

Streaking Astros seeking series sweep vs. Indians

The Houston Astros were left with a bad taste in their mouths after unceremoniously being swept in their previous series. The Astros have answered that indignity by winning the first three contests of a four-game series against the host Cleveland Indians. Houston will vie for its sixth sweep of the campaign on Sunday afternoon versus Cleveland, which is mired in a season-high five-game losing skid.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Gurriel scores on error in 10th, Astros sweep Indians 4-3

CLEVELAND — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the skidding Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Records three hits Thursday

Brantley went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double in Thursday's win over Cleveland. Brantley launched his fifth homer of the season in the seventh inning off reliever Justin Garza, and the outfielder has been seeing the ball extremely well of late. Brantley is currently riding a four-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one knock in all but one of his previous 12 contests, slashing .385/.418/.558 in that span (55 plate appearances).
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

An AL West Division matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros will take place at the Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. This will be the first in a three-game set between the rivals. The Astros lead the division at 52-33, trailed by the Athletics at 49-37, 3 ½ games behind.
MLBsurvivinggrady.com

World Series Betting Odds: Red Sox 16/1 shot to Win it All

Currently top of the American League East Division, it’s been a good first half of the season for the Boston Red Sox, who are on pace for 100 wins in the regular season. Their record of 50-31 gives them a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, who are then followed by the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Records fourth steal

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland. Altuve hit an infield single in the third inning, advanced to second on a groundout and then stole third before coming home on a Carlos Correa double. The steal was just Altuve's fourth in five attempts this year. The second baseman is slashing .286/.374/.505 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI and 61 runs scored across 337 plate appearances.
MLB1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Houston Complete Series Sweep In Extra Innings Thriller

The Houston Astros finally completed their long stretch of 20 games in 20 days in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians in extra innings. How It Happened;. It was a real pitcher’s duel in the early goings, but Chas McCormick broke the stalemate...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB All-Star Voting Results 2021: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

The full rosters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced Sunday, a celebration two years in the making. After the 2020 version was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened season, players around the league were once again honored for their performances to begin the 2021 campaign. MVP...
MLBstlsportspage.com

2021 All-Star Game Roster Announced; Nolan Arenado, Alex Reyes representing Cardinals

The Cardinals will be represented at the All-Star Game by Nolan Arenado and Alex Reyes. Here’s the press release from MLB with all the information:. Pitchers and reserves have been named to the American League and National League All-Star Teams, as announced today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 2021 AL and NL All-Star rosters were unveiled earlier this evening during the “2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show” on ESPN.
MLBBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2021 MLB All-Star Roster

Shohei Ohtani has made All-Star history.Ashley Landis/Associated Press. Now that the starters and reserves for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have all been revealed, we have a complete picture of the rosters for the first Midsummer Classic in two years. So, let's look at some key takeaways via...

Comments / 1

Community Policy