Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fillmore SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FILLMORE COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairmont, or 15 miles south of York, moving southeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Exeter around 1055 PM CDT. Geneva around 1100 PM CDT. Milligan and Strang around 1110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ohiowa.