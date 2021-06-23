Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Hamilton, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Hamilton; York SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow just to the west of a severe thunderstorm to the east, centered along a line extending from near Stockham to near Lushton. Movement was sout at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this outflow surge. Locations impacted include Saronville, Stockham and Sutton.alerts.weather.gov