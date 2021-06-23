This Week’s Comics: MANIFEST DESTINY, SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY

Marvel Comics releases Extreme Carnage Alpha #1 this coming Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. As the dust continues to settle after the species-redefining KING IN BLACK saga, Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, won’t be the only ones learning to adjust to a new normal. Collectively called the Life Foundation, symbiotes SCREAM, PHAGE, RIOT, LASHER and AGONY have tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with their often-bloodthirsty impulses. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren’t the only ones with a part to play in this story, and they aren’t the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK. They have an older sibling who may be reinvented in its own right: CARNAGE.