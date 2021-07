SHREVEPORT, La. – Byron Bolanos, a respiratory therapist who has been with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for 22 years, has taken care of many COVID-19 patients in the last year. On February 1 of this year, he himself became a patient admitted with COVID-19. A couple weeks later he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygen), becoming the system’s longest duration of a COVID patient needing ECMO.