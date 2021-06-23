Euro 2020 matchday 13: Group of Death sees three countries bidding to qualify

Germany Portugal Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

The so-called Group of Death is still very much alive with Germany, Portugal and Hungary all still hoping to join France in the last 16.

Results from the previous round of fixtures blew Group F wide open with Germany beating Portugal 4-2 and Hungary holding world champions France to a 1-1 draw.

Having lost their opening game to France and also gone behind to Portugal, Germany looked in genuine peril, but they will now fancy their chances of topping the group given that they face Hungary.

France are already through and will finish top if they beat Portugal, or with a draw should Germany fail to win.

Holders Portugal could crash out in fourth place if they lose to France and Hungary also beat Germany.

Group E will also go down to the wire with Spain, Slovakia and Poland looking to join Sweden in the knockout stages.

Spain had been expected to stroll through the group but now face a real fight to make it into the last 16 after draws their opening two games against Sweden and Poland.

On matchday 12 England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling’s goal to finish top of Group D.

The Czechs and Croatia will join them in the last 16 but Scotland are out after a 3-1 defeat by the Croats.

Jordan Henderson, who had a goal disallowed, is one of only seven outfield players to have more than 50 caps for England but never scored

I'm proud of the players for getting here for the first time in 23 years

Slovakia v Spain (Group E, Seville, 1700)Sweden v Poland (Group E, St Petersburg, 1700)Germany v Hungary (Group F, Munich, 2000)Portugal v France (Group F, Budapest, 2000)