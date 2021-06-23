Cancel
Erie County, NY

Kim Beaty wins Democratic line, John Garcia the Republican in race for sheriff

By Matthew Spina
Buffalo News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican and Democratic voters Tuesday turned away the candidates recommended by their parties' leaders to elect upstarts in the race for Erie County sheriff. While the county's Republican committee wanted Karen Healy-Case as its sheriff candidate, GOP voters chose John C. Garcia, who survived an onslaught of negative campaigning from the party favorite. Both are Buffalo Police Department retirees now in the private-security business.

buffalonews.com
