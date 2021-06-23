Errors plague PCM baseball in loss to Greene County

PRAIRIE CITY — Andrew Mitchell pitched five strong innings but PCM’s baseball team was held to four hits and committed four errors during a 3-1 home loss to Greene County in Heart of Iowa Conference play on Monday.

The Mustangs fell behind 2-0 early and then closed the gap to 3-1 in the sixth inning but that’s as close as they got.

“We couldn’t get timely hits when we had guys on base,” PCM baseball coach Jeff Lindsay said.

Both teams had four hits. Caleb Duinink led PCM (6-9 overall, 5-3 in HOIC play) with two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Beau Webb had one hit and one run, Connor Bennett chipped in one hit and Cade Lindsay added one walk.

Mitchell took the pitching loss after surrendering two runs — one earned — on one hit with six strikeouts, one walk and one hit by pitch.

Easton Webb tossed the final two innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits with one strikeout.

“Mitchell pitched good enough to win,” Lindsay said. “We just had too many miscues in the field.”

The Mustangs have lost four of their last five games. Greene County (3-12, 2-7) snapped a five game skid.