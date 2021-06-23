Cancel
Masks optional at FSW beginning June 23

By Kat Velez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 14 days ago
Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) students will have the option of not wearing masks when they return to campus to begin courses in FSW's Summer term on Wednesday.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for fully-vaccinated people, the wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be optional at all FSW campuses and locations effective June 23.

FSW encourages those who prefer to continue to wear face coverings to do so.

For more information, visit https://www.fsw.edu/ .

