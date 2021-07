Boris Johnson has given hope to Britons looking to holiday abroad this summer, saying that there is a “real opportunity to open up travel” this summer for those who are fully vaccinated.The prime minister said: “I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab. If you look at it we’ve got more than 60 per cent of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83 per cent have had one jab, we’re really getting through it now. “The crucial thing is come forward and get your second...