Home improvement material costs and insurance coverage options

By Corey Vallas
WFMJ.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose building new homes have had to deal with the rising cost of lumber for some time, but now the increase is beginning to impact existing homeowners. The rising cost is hitting their budgets where it hurts when it comes to home repairs following a storm or other mishap. Lumber...

www.wfmj.com
Home Improvement#Insurance Coverage#Home Repairs
BUCKHANNON — If you’re in the market to build or buy a new home, you’ve likely noticed the staggering increase on building material prices. While it is typical for the cost of building supplies to vary from year to year, the cost of lumber following the COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly raised nearly 300%.

