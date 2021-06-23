Home improvement material costs and insurance coverage options

Symetra Life Insurance Company, a national provider of employee benefits, has introduced an innovative new Critical Illness (CI) insurance product with a flexible plan design that gives employers the ability to tailor coverage to the needs of their specific workforce. Symetra Critical Illness offers a unique ‘life stage’ approach: In addition to coverages typically found in a Critical Illness policy — cancer, heart attack, stroke — it offers optional benefits for those starting or growing their family, for childhood diagnoses such as autism or development delay, and for conditions that appear later in life, such as dementia, allowing employees of all ages to get the financial support they need to navigate major life events.