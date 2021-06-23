Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode. The fruit is blessed. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16, and the cast has already teased a lot about the last chapter. So, before we jump right into fresh season 5 theories, what can fans expect from the final new episode? Here’s what the cast has to say about Season 4 Episode 10, “The Wilderness,” from The Handmaid’s Tale.

washingtonnewsday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Alexis Bledel
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Nick
Person
Joseph Fiennes
Person
Sam Jaeger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Handmaid#Hulu#The Handmaid S Tale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Elisabeth Moss’ Favorite Luke Scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Doesn’t Involve June

Elisabeth Moss’ Favorite Luke Scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Doesn’t Involve June. On The Handmaid’s Tale, scenes with June and Luke are few and far between. They are, nevertheless, among the show’s best. Three episodes of Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale were directed by Elisabeth Moss. While this season finally brings June and Luke back together, Moss’ favorite Luke scene didn’t feature June at all.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley confuses fans with photo

Samira Wiley sent her social media followers into a tailspin with a post she shared on Instagram recently. The Handmaid's Tale actress teased fans with a photo of herself and Elisabeth Moss’ character, June, from the first season of the hit show - and the response was immense. Samira shared...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Story Showrunner Hints: ‘It’s Now a June-Serena Thing’

Warning: contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale. From the Washington D.C. mouth-rings to Emily’s bandages to Janine’s missing eye, The Handmaid’s Tale has a knack for creating indelible, horrific images. The season four finale gave us another: the headless corpse of Fred Waterford strung up on a wall sprayed with the legend ‘Nolite te bastardes carborundorum’. It’s an image, showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter, that June now sees every time that she closes her eyes.
TV SeriesGamespot

Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Bruce Miller On What's In Store For Season Five

The dramatic ending of The Handmaid's Tale's fourth season was one of its biggest finales yet, though it raises plenty of questions about where the show will go next. For those curious what protagonist June Osborne will get up to in season five, showrunner Bruce Miller gave some hints in an interview with Deadline, joined by series star Joe Fiennes.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd talks role in spinoff series The Testaments

The Handmaid's Tale favourite Ann Dowd has weighed in on reprising her character Aunt Lydia in spin-off series The Testaments. Once again based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, published in 2019, this one will move away from Elizabeth Moss's renegade June Osborne and place Lydia centre stage. Joining The...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just after its return from a short hiatus, The CW’s Legacies would be cutting Season 3 short and would be having Episode 16 as its finale instead of ending with 20. With the last run arriving sooner than later, have your countdown set with the release date and time of the spin-off epic fantasy drama to The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Handmaid’s Tale 5: is it possible for Fred to return?

The Handmaid’s Tale ended its season 4 last week. A season that was not so at the height of its predecessors. It could be said that after the premiere of installment number 3, the quality and the common thread of the series lost a bit of sense. The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood, began as a very original and cruel proposal that surprised viewers who did not know the book and that led them to learn more about the history of the Canadian writer.
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Ann Dowd discusses working with Elisabeth Moss on The Handmaid’s Tale

SeriesFest Season 7 got underway this week (June 24th, 2021) and kicked off by presenting the incredible Ann Dowd with the SeriesFest Impact in Television Award, for her contributions to episodic television. Speaking as part of the event, Dowd opened up about working with The Handmaid’s Tale lead star Elisabeth...
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman: Original Cast Member Exits After Season 2 Finale

Batwoman's second season is officially in the books, and it looks like it is tying up an original cast member's storyline in the process. Shortly after the Season 2 finale, it was confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) that Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) will be exiting the series after two seasons. Obviously, spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Batwoman, "Power", below! Only look if you want to know! Jacob did not make an appearance in the Season 2 finale, and was most recently put behind bars for aiding and abetting Alice (Rachel Skarsten), with him hinting that he was moved to Metropolis to await trial.
POTUSObserver

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Black Widow’ Star O-T Fagbenle Is All About ‘New and Exciting’

A father separated from his wife and daughter, a superhero’s weapons expert, a president of the United States. Normally, just one of these would be considered a potentially defining role in Hollywood terms. For O-T Fagbenle, they’re each an an outlet to create new and exciting pockets of characterization, an opportunity to inhabit strange new worlds. To us, the hungry onlookers excitedly overanalyzing every corner of the entertainment industry, they’re also unique benchmarks in a fascinating career.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

The Blacklist Season 8 Finale: Is There An Episode 23? How Many Episodes In Season 8?

The new season of the series ‘Blacklist’ has been running through the minds of people as the season is full of promise as the tense relationship of Raymond Reddington with Elizabeth Keen which was a useful one for the character has broken down as they both have ended up on the opposite sides when you take in consideration the divide, they have been part of the show for seven years now and have been working together since then.
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Teases How That Finale Twist Will Affect Season 3

Batwoman wrapped up its second season Sunday night on The CW, bringing to a close what was in a lot of ways a story of major transition Gotham City as well as the characters on the series. The season began with a new hero, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), taking up the Batwoman mantle after the supposed death of Kate Kane and while it was eventually revealed that Kate (now played by Wallis Day after Ruby Rose exited the role at the end of Season 1) was alive, the season was very much Ryan's story as she moved beyond her past to embrace her role as a hero. However, the finale dropped a serious bombshell about one element of Ryan's past that Leslie says will have a serious impact on Season 3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy