The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode

Batwoman's second season is officially in the books, and it looks like it is tying up an original cast member's storyline in the process. Shortly after the Season 2 finale, it was confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) that Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) will be exiting the series after two seasons. Obviously, spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Batwoman, "Power", below! Only look if you want to know! Jacob did not make an appearance in the Season 2 finale, and was most recently put behind bars for aiding and abetting Alice (Rachel Skarsten), with him hinting that he was moved to Metropolis to await trial.