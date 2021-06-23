The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode
The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode. The fruit is blessed. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16, and the cast has already teased a lot about the last chapter. So, before we jump right into fresh season 5 theories, what can fans expect from the final new episode? Here’s what the cast has to say about Season 4 Episode 10, “The Wilderness,” from The Handmaid’s Tale.washingtonnewsday.com