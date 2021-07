New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Zack Britton, Giovanny Urshela, Dustin Pedroia, Germany, Los Angeles Angels, Boone, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at outfield. Last night at Fenway Park, the New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox for the fourth time this season, and for the fourth time, the Yankees came out of the short end. The Red Sox took the game 5-3. Before the game upon his retirement, the Sox celebrated the career of the iconic second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Before the start of the game, they retired his number 15 before a sell-out crowd. This series with the Sox is the shortest away series of the season. There are only three games before they return to the Stadium in the Bronx for a series with the Angels.