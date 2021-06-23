Athletics race to large, early lead, defeat Rangers 13-6

You guys remember the first two innings? That was fun. Bats were hot early thanks to a total of seven home runs, however, the early scoring for the Royals did not last as they fell to the AL East leaders 6-5. Garrett Richards early game struggles continued from last start to tonight. Whit Merrifield started the game off with a single. Then the two-hole, Jorge Soler sent a liner the other way beating the shift giving the Royals first and second with no outs. Carlos Santana followed those singles by sending a towering 424 ft. home run into the Fenway faithful for the early 3-0 lead. Later in the first, Emmanuel Rivera, the 24 year-old Puerto Rican third baseman made his debut. On the first major league pitch he saw, Rivera drove an opposite field liner into the outfield for his first major league hit. The high of that first inning wore off quickly when Enrique Hernandez, the Red Sox lead-off hitter, hit his eighth home run of the year off of Danny Duffy cutting the lead to 3-1. Well, just.