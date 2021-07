The 2021 Moulton Advertiser All-County softball team:. Player of the year: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton -Mitchell turned in a career season, finishing with a .457 batting average and a .537 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. Mitchell led the team in homeruns with 10 and stolen bases with 24 and, despite hitting leadoff, also led the team and county in RBIs with 49. She was also the team’s ace pitcher, finishing with a 18-9 record with 2 saves and striking out 119 batters.