Trade the 3rd Overall Pick for a Later Lottery Selection. This choice does not seem like a smart one. Sure, we could get the 8th pick and a player from a team like the Thunder, who already have the 5th overall pick, but that doesn’t give us the same opportunity of drafting a star. Unless we could manage to get two late lottery selections in exchange for our 3rd pick, then I don’t think we should consider this option at all. The top three or four players in this draft are far superior to those that will be available in the late lottery. I suggest that the Cavs stick with the number three selection or not pick at all.