The NBA Lottery took place on Tuesday night, finalizing the 2021 NBA Draft order. In turn, in this post, we’ll be doing a 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Post Lottery Edition. The Detroit Pistons won the first overall pick for the upcoming draft, which is huge for a franchise that has bought into the rebuilding process. They have a chance to select a legitimate superstar that could revitalize the organization down the road. Only two teams have two selections within the first 14 picks, those being the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors.