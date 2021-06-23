Bossier City police arrest teen connected to multiple shootings and robberies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police have arrested a teenager connected to multiple shootings and armed robberies. Collin Seets, 18, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and five counts of armed robbery. Detectives say the first shooting happened on May 19th in the Shady Grove neighborhood. They say Seets and three other people were committing a robbery when Seets shot at one of his accomplices. No injuries were reported.www.ktbs.com