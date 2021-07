Renovations to the kitchen have opened up the main level, and bathrooms have been remodeled in this two-story house in the Wen-Dell Estates of Beavercreek. Listed for $342,900 by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill, the vinyl-sided house at 329 Kenderton Trail has about 2,470 square feet of living spaces plus a finished basement. A covered porch stretches across the front of the house, and a wooden deck is accessible from two sets of patio doors off the back of the house.