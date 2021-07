The city and the town are hoping to get the state’s attention regarding pedestrian fatalities on Route 7. The south end of town saw its second pedestrian hit in less than a month during the weekend and the third in less than a year. Two of those incidents were fatalities. Tuesday, at the request of Mayor David Allaire, the Board of Aldermen voted to have the Intermunicipal Committee, which is made up of members of the Board of Aldermen and the Rutland Town Select Board, take up the issue.