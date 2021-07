There are a number of positions open on Wareham’s boards and committees, both for full-time and associate members. Those interested in applying to serve on one of these boards can find the application on the town’s website at www.wareham.ma.us/board-selectmen/pages/board-and-committee-openings. Applications are also available in person at the Selectmen’s office in the Town Hall, 54 Marion Road, between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.