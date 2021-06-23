Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Fighting continues in Afghanistan

Voice of America
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFighting continues to rage across Afghanistan where security forces reversed some of the recent advances by the Taliban. Plus, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to Europe Wednesday. His first stop: Berlin. And, what needs to be done to prepare for the next pandemic?

www.voanews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Taliban#Berlin#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Militarywcn247.com

After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan is rapidly winding down and the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in Kabul are looking at a worsening security situation and how to respond. Countryside districts are quickly falling to the Taliban and America’s warlord allies are re-arming their militias. Meanwhile, there's still no deal on who's to secure Kabul’s international airport, a prerequisite for a continued presence of foreign diplomats and aid workers in Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy has already sent away non-essential personnel, after the Afghan president warned security forces may not be able to protect all foreign embassies. Many Afghans believe the U.S. mission will eventually close if civil war erupts.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Soldiers flee to Tajikistan after Taliban clashes

More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled to neighbouring Tajikistan after clashing with Taliban militants, officials have said. The troops retreated over the border to "save their own lives", according to a statement by Tajikistan's border guard. Violence has risen in Afghanistan and the Taliban have been making significant gains,...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Taliban take districts in northeastern Afghanistan as troops flee

The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border,...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: All foreign troops must leave by deadline - Taliban

Any foreign troops left in Afghanistan after Nato's September withdrawal deadline will be at risk as occupiers, the Taliban has told the BBC. It comes amid reports that 1,000 mainly US troops could remain on the ground to protect diplomatic missions and Kabul's international airport. Nato's 20-year military mission in...
Worldwkzo.com

Russia skips U.N. talks on Syria cross-border aid access -diplomats

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russia skipped U.N. Security Council negotiations on Tuesday on whether to extend approval for cross-border aid access into Syria, diplomats said, as China pushed for “solutions” to its concerns about unilateral sanctions and aid transparency. The council mandate for the long-running U.N. operation delivering aid into...
Worldwhbl.com

Turkish, U.S. defence ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he would discuss with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding there was no final decision yet. Ankara has offered to run...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Blinken calls for indefinite ceasefire in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, stressing the need for all parties to commit to an immediate and indefinite ceasefire in the northern Tigray region, the State Department said. The conflict in Tigray has killed thousands of...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Taliban Threatens Consequences For U.S. Troops Remaining In Afghanistan After 9/11 Deadline Amid Surge In Violence

As U.S. troops fully withdraw from Afghanistan ahead of the September 11 deadline, the Taliban warned in a BBC interview that foreign troops still in the country beyond that date will be treated as occupiers and face consequences, amid reports that 1,000 U.S. and Nato troops will stay behind to safeguard key installations as the militant group gains ground across the country.
POTUSTelegraph

Hundreds of Afghan troops flee across border to escape Taliban offensive

Hundreds of Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan as the Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum with the fall of 10 districts in Badakhshan province. The militants on Sunday night appeared poised to move on the provincial capital, as well as the centre of neighbouring Takhar province, after demoralised...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
WorldWNCY

Russia says ‘non-starter’ to allow Syria aid through Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia’s U.N. envoy Vassily Nebenzia on Wednesday described as a “non-starter” a bid to reopen a second border crossing into Syria from Iraq for aid deliveries and he is only discussing a possible extension of U.N. approval for a crossing from Turkey. The United Nations has...
WorldVoice of America

UN Says Belarus Faces Unprecedented Human Rights Crisis

GENEVA - A U.N. investigator accuses Belarusian authorities of enforcing a policy of repression aimed at purging its society of what the country’s leadership describes as undesirable, dissident elements. The U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus has submitted her report to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
AccidentsVoice of America

Plane with 28 on Board Crashes in Russian Far East Region

MOSCOW - Russia’s aviation agency said Tuesday wreckage had been found in the Kamchatka region in the far eastern portion of the country after a plane with 28 people on board went missing. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Antonov An-26 plane that was on its way from the...
PoliticsVoice of America

Mapuche Woman to Lead Creation of Chile’s New Constitution

Members of Chile’s constitutional delegation have chosen a woman from the indigenous Mapuche people to lead efforts to create the new constitution. The choice marks a big turning point for a people that were ignored during the making of the country’s present constitution. The Mapuche are the largest group of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy