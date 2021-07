The future has arrived for Jake Burger. Days after being selected for the MLB Futures Game during All-Star Week, the White Sox called up the third baseman. Regular third baseman Moncada left Thursday’s game with a bruised right hand. Moncada made an awkward headfirst slide into third base on Jose Abreu’s single in the third inning and rolled over his hand, which swelled up. He stayed in the game and scored on Yasmani Grandal’s single before departing.