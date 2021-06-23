Cancel
Darius Garland to join Team USA Select Team

By Evan Dammarell
Fear The Sword
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his post-NBA Draft Lottery media availability, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager shared with the media that point guard Darius Garland was invited to join the Team USA Select Team roster. Garland will join last year’s squad, which features fellow Cavalier Jarrett Allen, and scrimmage against teammate Kevin Love and the...

www.fearthesword.com
