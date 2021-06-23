Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Teases Predacons
Fans of the classic Beast Wars: Transformers animated series got a major announcement today when Paramount Pictures confirmed that the next film in the blockbuster franchise will be heavily influenced by the show and include some of its characters. In addition to heroic animal/robots like Optimus Primal and Rhinox, the evil Predacons (a portmanteau of Predator and Decepticon) will also play a part in the new movie, whose official title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Speaking during the Paramount preview presentation, director Steven Caple Jr. opened up about the inclusion of the Predacons in the film, who will be featured in addition to the Terrorcons as the antagonists.comicbook.com