Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Lizzo set to headline TEDMonterey in August

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxUye_0accPXXl00

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) TED will be holding a conference in Monterey this coming August, and the City of Monterey confirms that the singer Lizzo will headline the conference.

The theme for the conference is "The Case for Optimism," and it will be held from August 1 to 4 in a location with special meaning to the organization.

"We’re heading to the heart of everything -- and back to our roots. At this uniquely intimate event, we’ll host the conversations that matter, focusing on building a brighter future for everyone. And for this year only, we’ll do it in the place where TED began: Monterey, California," TEDMonterey organizers wrote on the event page .

The history of TED says that the conference first became an annual event in Monterey, and it was there that it began attracting a wider audience.

The first day of the conference will begin with talks from TED fellows, and in the following days there will be more talks, Discovery Sessions and an evening of conversation. The event will be held at the Monterey Conference Center.

Currently, registration for TEDMonterey is only available by invitation.

The post Lizzo set to headline TEDMonterey in August appeared first on KION546 .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
351
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Center#Tedmonterey#Discovery Sessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hollister, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police host Bike Rodeo for Kids

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department is connecting with children in the community and hosting a bike rodeo at Calaveras School on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The event is open for kids five and up, and starts at 9 a.m. However, slots are limited to 30 children, so families are encouraged to come early. The post Hollister Police host Bike Rodeo for Kids appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Fireworks stolen from local football and cheer organization

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) On Sunday morning, the Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer team discovered thousands of dollars worth of fireworks stolen from their stand. The communications officer for the organization says this is the team's biggest fundraiser of the year. On a day everyone is celebrating is celebrating America's Independence, the Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz The post Fireworks stolen from local football and cheer organization appeared first on KION546.
Monterey, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery create beer garden for home matches

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery announced a new partnership that will add a beer garden at Monterey Bay FC home matches. The soccer club will be playing their home games at California State Monterey Bay's Freeman Field. Club officials say the beer garden will be located at the east end The post Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery create beer garden for home matches appeared first on KION546.
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Kids can beat the heat by participating in Operation Chill

MARINA, Calif. (KION) With the heat wave hitting much of the Central Coast, the Marina Police Department has a way kids can cool down. It's a program called "Operation Chill," and it's meant to enhance relationships between police and young children. According to Marina Police, Operation Chill allows law enforcement officers to reward kids they The post Kids can beat the heat by participating in Operation Chill appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy