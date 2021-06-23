MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) TED will be holding a conference in Monterey this coming August, and the City of Monterey confirms that the singer Lizzo will headline the conference.

The theme for the conference is "The Case for Optimism," and it will be held from August 1 to 4 in a location with special meaning to the organization.

"We’re heading to the heart of everything -- and back to our roots. At this uniquely intimate event, we’ll host the conversations that matter, focusing on building a brighter future for everyone. And for this year only, we’ll do it in the place where TED began: Monterey, California," TEDMonterey organizers wrote on the event page .

The history of TED says that the conference first became an annual event in Monterey, and it was there that it began attracting a wider audience.

The first day of the conference will begin with talks from TED fellows, and in the following days there will be more talks, Discovery Sessions and an evening of conversation. The event will be held at the Monterey Conference Center.

Currently, registration for TEDMonterey is only available by invitation.

The post Lizzo set to headline TEDMonterey in August appeared first on KION546 .