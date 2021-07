PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) A dead whale washed onto the beach at Asilomar Tuesday, according to the Hopkins Marine Station.

The station said it was a fin whale, the second-largest type of whale on the planet.

They said it appears that the whale had not reached adulthood yet and was about 40 to 45 feet long. Its cause of death has not been released.







