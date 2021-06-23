Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Micromobility software provider Joyride raises $3.7 million seed round

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company, which operates in more than 160 markets in every continent besides Antarctica, has primarily been able to generate enough revenue to support its business since its founding in 2014. With the fresh capital, Joyride will double down on its ability to help local operators find and finance the right vehicles, access insurance programs from trusted partners and learn how to deploy a profitable fleet. Joyride has already offered these services to an extent alongside its SaaS business model, but wants to feature them more prominently as its business grows.

techcrunch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Companies#Micromobility#Saas#Techcrunch#Wunder Mobility#Proeza Ventures#Urban Innovation Fund#Shopify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Blackstone To Buy Sphera In $1.4 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy Sphera, a provider of Environmental, Social and Governance software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital, valuing the company at about $1.4 billion. Through SaaS software, proprietary data and consulting services, Sphera's work with organizations around the world to help them surface, manage,...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Danish fintech outfit Pleo now valued at $1.7bn

The start-up, which develops spend management software and cards for businesses, has raised a fresh round of $150m. Pleo, a Danish fintech start-up, has raised $150m in a round that values the company at $1.7bn. Founded in 2015, Pleo develops expense and reimbursement management software for businesses with an accompanying...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Danish Fintech Pleo Secures $150M via Series B from Bain Capital Ventures, Thrive Capital, Others

Expense management Fintech Pleo has secured $150 million in capital which is notably the largest Series C raised for any Danish-founded company. With this new investment and the company’s valuation of $1.7 billion, Pleo says it’s never been “more excited to see what the future holds” for the business and what they’ll be creating with this capital injection.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Neverinstall Raises $375,000 Seed Round From Speciale Invest

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Neverinstall, a startup that is building a cloud platform to bring any graphical user interface (GUI) application regardless of OS and device type to the browser, on Tuesday announced to have received around $375,000 in Seed funding. The investment is led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest.
Businessaithority.com

Meltano Spins Out of GitLab, Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding LED by GV to Enhance Open Source Data Integration

GitLab a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announced the spin-out of Meltano, an open source ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) platform built for the DataOps era. Meltano also closed $4.2M in seed funding led by GV and a number of angel investors, including Ram Shriram, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, and Max Beauchemin, creator of Apache Airflow and Superset. As an independent company Meltano has the opportunity to grow further as an open source company and focus on addressing the needs of the data engineering market starting with enhanced data integration.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Pine Labs Raises More Money: $600 Million Funding Round

Is raising more money, according to a statement from the firm. Pine Labs says that Fidelity Management & Research Company, funds managed by BlackRock, Ishana, Tree Line, and a fund advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC are all participating in the funding. IIFL AMC via its ‘Late-Stage Tech Fund’...
BusinessCNBC

Nextdoor to go public in $4.3 billion SPAC merger as CEO looks toward expansion

Nextdoor, a social media app for neighborhoods, plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal worth $4.3 billion. "It's going to bring in a lot of proceeds, $686 million of gross proceeds, on a real blue-chip set of investors" that will help fuel expansion, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar told CNBC.
BusinessTechCrunch

FabricNano raises $12.5M to help scale its cell-free fossil fuel alternative technology

FabricNano is a London based company founded in 2018 through Entrepreneur First, a technology startup accelerator. FabricNano is invested in the creation of cell-free biomanufacturing. Biomanufacturing, simply, uses the enzymes within a cell or microbe to produce an end-product. FabricNano’s approach is to place those enzymes on the DNA wafer instead (that process is called enzyme immobilization).
BusinessBusiness Insider

Canada Nickel Announces $10.0 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Flow Through Shares

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Echelon Wealth Partners as joint bookrunners and lead underwriters on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $4.10 per FT Share (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Offering").
MarketsTechCrunch

Single.Earth to link carbon credits to crypto token market, raises $7.9M from EQT Ventures

That’s the theory behind Single.Earth, which has now raised a $7.9 million seed funding round led by Swedish VC EQT Ventures to, in its own words, ‘tokenize nature’. Also participating in the round was existing investor Icebreaker, and Ragnar Sass and Martin Henk, founders of Pipedrive. The funding will be used to launch its marketplace for nature-backed MERIT tokens.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Nextdoor to go public through merger with SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Nextdoor Inc. is set to go public as the neighborhood network company announced Tuesday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in a deal that values the combined company at about $4.3 billion. After the merger closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, Nextdoor will be listed under the ticker symbol "KIND." The deal is expected to result in gross proceeds of about $686 million, including $416 million in cash. Khosla Ventures' stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading. "Nextdoor has been at the forefront of cultivating 'hyperlocal' communities and neighborhoods since its inception, allowing neighbors to create meaningful connections - both online and offline," said Nextdoor Chief Executive Sarah Friar. "Our business strengthens as we scale, benefiting from strong network effects, and we believe the proposed transaction with KVSB accelerates the growth potential of our platform." Khosla Ventures' stock, which started trading on March 24, has slipped 2.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has tacked on 0.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
Businessfinextra.com

Danish B2B fintech Pleo hits unicorn status

Pleo, the Danish outfit behind an expense management tool and linked smart company cards, has hit a $1.7 billion valuation thanks to a $150 million Series C funding round co-led by Bain Capital Ventures and Thrive Capital. Founded in 2015 by former staffers from Danish startup Tradeshift, Pleo provides firms...
Softwarethepaypers.com

Pleo secures USD 150 mln at a USD 1.7 bln valuation

Denmark-based fintech startup Pleo has raised USD 150 million to expand its business, according to TechCrunch. Pleo built a platform that can help accountants with a vertically integrated system that includes payment cards, expense management software, and integrated reimbursement and pay-out services. The money will be used to continue building out more features for its users and for business development. The round values Pleo at USD 1.7 billion, the startup has confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy