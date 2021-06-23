Sergio Romo is still the best; takes off pants

Sergio Romo was traded to the Twins at the 2019 trade deadline (lets forget the other reliever trade from that deadline) and brought a fire to the bullpen the Twins are sorely missing this year. He promptly signed on for another year in Minnesota, partly because his neighbor made him chili. For reasons, which I do not understand, the Twins chose not to bring Romo back this offseason. For even less explainable reasons, Romo-stradmus chose to shave one of baseball’s greatest beards this season.