Sergio Romo is still the best; takes off pants

By TJ Gorsegner
Twinkie Town
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Romo was traded to the Twins at the 2019 trade deadline (lets forget the other reliever trade from that deadline) and brought a fire to the bullpen the Twins are sorely missing this year. He promptly signed on for another year in Minnesota, partly because his neighbor made him chili. For reasons, which I do not understand, the Twins chose not to bring Romo back this offseason. For even less explainable reasons, Romo-stradmus chose to shave one of baseball’s greatest beards this season.

www.twinkietown.com
