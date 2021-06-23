High Wind Warning issued for Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 21:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camas Prairie; Lower Treasure Valley; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT /9 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING Winds have decreased and the high wind warning will be allowed to expire at 10 pm MDT.alerts.weather.gov