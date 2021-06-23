UPDATE: Suspect identified in Newton County officer-involved shooting
COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in south Newton County. Alexander Matthew Collins, 27, of Covington, was shot and killed by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy after reportedly pulling out a handgun and wounding a deputy before being shot and killed by another officer at a residence in the 3400 block of Georgia Hwy. 162.www.covnews.com