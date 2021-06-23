Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 22

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Luis Liberato hit a 2-run home run to led the Rainiers, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Las Vegas 15–6 on Monday night. C Cal Raleigh (3x4, R, 2B, RBI) led the team with 3 hits, while Liberato (1x4, R, HR, 2 RBI), RF Jarred Kelenic (1x5, R, 2B, RBI), SS Donovan Walton (1x3) and LF/1B Jose Marmolejos (1x4, 3B, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. RH Logan Verrett (4.0,13,9,9,2,1,3HR) fell to 2–2 on the season with the loss, allowing 9 runs on 13 hits over 4.0 innings. LH Aaron Fletcher (2.0,3,3,3,0,2,2HR), RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,4,3,3,0,1) and RH Brian Schiltter (1.0,0,0,0,1,2) combined to allow 6 runs over the final 4.0 innings in relief.