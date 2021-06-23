Cancel
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 22

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe I-Cubs game was postponed because of wet grounds. A makeup date has not been scheduled yet. For those of you wondering what was up with first baseman Alfonso Rivas, he was activated off the injured list today and assigned to Iowa. He obviously did not get a chance to play.

