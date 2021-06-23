Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Clearing skies overnight!

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Wednesday will feature a BIG, refreshing change as high pressure builds into the region. As drier air continues to filter into the state on a northwesterly breeze, we’ll enjoy low humidity and a brighter sky.

www.wfsb.com
Weather
Environment
Environment

Widely Scattered Storms Wednesday

Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A pop-up storm is possible in central or southern Oklahoma. Showers and storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma Wednesday morning, along a weak cold front. The front will wash out during the day but widely scattered showers and storms are expected statewide. Rain totals will be low. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures continue to climb Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms increase Saturday night through Sunday morning with a stronger front. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly north.
Environment

More of the same on Wednesday, scattered showers & storms

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening hours. Overnight, most will stay dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, basically expect a repeat of today - scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few may be heavy at times. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Omaha, NE

David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storm chances Tuesday evening into the overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday brought a very similar weather pattern as the previous few days… Temperatures started off in the lower-70s, topped out in the lower-90s, and felt a bit hotter due to high humidity. Though skies have been partly cloudy throughout the day, scattered showers and storms are just off to the west and northwest of the WOWT viewing area – as of 3 PM.
Environment

FORECAST: Heat & humidity continues, chance for more storms too

Anticipate more heat, high humidity (another Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the state) and a chance for thunderstorms later in the day (that could be strong to severe). Temperatures likely peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland, but factoring in a dew point near or above 70, heat index values could reach 95 to 100!
local21news.com

WEATHER WATCH | Heat and humidity rise as temperatures will feel 100+

After officially hitting 90 yesterday, today and tomorrow will be even hotter with highs reaching the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service and it will feel like it's over 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. For this reason, the CBS 21 First...

