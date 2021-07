I suppose the weekend could have gone better for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez could have delivered a four-homer game at some point during the first-place Red Sox’ three-game sweep of the Yankees. After all, he hasn’t had one since Sept. 4, 2017, when he was with the Diamondbacks. And the Red Sox, with their long lineage of home run heroes, have somehow never had one. Talk about overdue on all counts.